Leroy “Coach” Ward, 75, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. He was born Aug. 19, 1941 in Columbus County the son of the late Lee Ward and Mary Beck Ward.He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Gail Ward; and a brother-in-law, J.C. FormyDuval.

Leroy was a graduate of East Carolina University with a BS, MS and EdS degrees. After graduating from East Carolina, he returned to Nakina High School, his alma mater, where he was a multiple sport athlete and all Columbus basketball player. He served there as a teacher, principal and coach (basketball and baseball) for more than 25 years. After serving at NHS he completed his career at the Columbus County Board of Education, where he served as a Pupil Personnel Supervisor and Principal Mentor. During his 42 years in education he was honored with three awards from the North Carolina Principal’s Executive Program. He also received numerous coaching awards, including a Distinguished Service Award given by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

He loved his work and enjoyed keeping in touch with his students and former players throughout his life. His love of God was always his number one priority. He was a charter member of Nakina Baptist Church and served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher there for 40 years. His greatest joy in retirement was spending time with his five “grand girls,” playing golf with his family and friends, and making his yard more beautiful. He will truly be missed by his family, church and friends.

His funeral arrangements will be announced by Peacock Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Stanley Ward; one son, Jeff Ward and wife, Christa of Fuquay-Varina; one daughter, LeAnne Ward Smith of Wilmington; one brother, Ray Ward of Nakina; three sisters, Jeanette FormyDuval of Whiteville, Barbara Buffkin and husband, Thomas, of Pawley’s Island, S.C., Carolyn Suggs and husband, Terray, of Lake Wacamaw; and five grandchildren, Caroline Smith, Corinne Smith, Grace Ward, Lydia Ward and Rachel Ward.

Memorials may be made to Nakina Baptist Youth Fund, P.O. Box 70, Nakina, N.C. 28455.