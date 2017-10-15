Leroy Sellers Sr., 74, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Johnnie Carmichael Sellers and Eddie Sellers. He was also preceded in death by one son, Jamie Dean Sellers; and one brother, Billy Wayne Sellers.

Final rites were held at Sunday, Oct. 15 at Free Welcome Christian Church with Rev. Roger Coffey officiating. Interment was in Columbus Memorial Park in Whiteville. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn served the family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 43 years, Rhonda Dillard Sellers of the home; three children, Michael Wayne Sellers (Kia), Rachel S. Huggins (Jamie) and Leroy “Buddy” Sellers Jr. (Robyn), all of Whiteville; siblings, E.J. Sellers (Pat) and Roger Sellers (Carolyn), both of Whiteville, Sarah Hawes (Kenneth/preceded) of Nakina; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.