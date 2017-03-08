Mrs. Leta Lee, 83, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at her home. She was born in Robeson County, the daughter of the late Lewis Tyson and Frances Smith Tyson. She was the widow of Fernando Cortis Lee. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Estelle Tyson and Lucy Penny; and one brother, Marvin Tyson

Mrs. Lee was formerly employed with Century Care Nursing Home as a nurses aide. She also worked with Best Western and the Columbus County Health Department for 26 years as a housekeeper until her retirement.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Peacock Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 13 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Moore and Chaplain Sam McLeary officiating. Burial will be in Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park.

She is survived by three daughters, Kelly Lee Floyd and husband, Thomas, of Cerro Gordo, Joyce Elkins and Barbara Long and husband, Nathan, both of Whiteville; two sons, Billy Lee of Whiteville, Allen Lee and wife, Joanie, of Shallotte; two brothers, Kelton Tyson and wife, Gladys, and Ervin Tyson and wife, Sue, both of Whiteville; three sisters, Rosa Lee, Carleen Suggs and Margie Sellers and husband, John, all of Whiteville; 19 grandchildren, Dylan Floyd, Karlie McPherson, Abby Floyd, Kyle Elkins, Erika Elkins, Sylvia Smith, Phyllis McPherson, Carol Sellers, Becky Hewett, Nada Weatherford, Christan Lee, Brandon Lee, John Lee, Marty Lee, Chris Lee, Tina Lee, Tracy Renee Ward, Wendy Lee Ward, Jim Wesley Ward; 14 great-grandchildren.

