Lila Wells McKee, 85, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was born May 30, 1931 in Danville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Bob McKee; her parents, Addison Wells and Betty Kate Wilson Wells; three brothers, Paul Wells, Stokes Wells,Wilson Wells; and three sisters, Glenda Stevens, Garnett Pompano, Belva Elliott.

She was a member of New Covenant Faith Bible Church. She was a laboratory technician with National Spinning until her retirement after 35 years.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 26 in the Peacock Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mitchell Smith officiating. Burial will be in Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017 prior to her service at the funeral home.

She is survived by one son, Barry Wayne McKee and wife, Cathy, of Whiteville; two daughters, Marsha Ramalho and husband, Mario, Tammy White and husband, Joey; one brother, Bill Wells of Danville, Va.; eight grandchildren, Billy Carl Weatherford, Amanda Ray, Tracy Daggett, Jamie Townsend, Crystal Johnson, Chris White, Elizabeth Eckert, Michael McKee; and 10 great-grandchildren, Noah Ray, Russell Daggett Jr., Carleigh Daggett, Jack Daggett, A.J. Johnson, Alley Johnson, Cole Weatherford, Brandy Todd, Brianna Todd and April Todd.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

