Lillie Juanita Kelley Rudolph, 65, formerly of Whiteville, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Duke Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Doris Kelley of Whiteville and the widow of Ed Rudolph.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carlton L. Gray Funeral and Cremation Services of Raleigh. A courtesy of Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville.

Surviving are her daughter, Erica C. Rudolph; four sisters, Karen Thurman, Bonita Blakney and Kathy Kelley, all of Whiteville and Fran Nelson of Hinesville, Ga.; and one brother, Brian Kelley of Durham.