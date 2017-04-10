Linda Faye FormyDuval Pope

Limericks by Bob Aldrich The Neal Gorsuch choice for the high court

Has gained favorable public support.

But Chuck Schumer votes no

To extremes he would go.

A filibuster may be his retort

The Obama Care law stays intact.

There is no improved law to be backed.

The change votes were not there,

To define new health care.

There are no revised bills to enact.

Any market gain’s called a Trump jump

And a decline becomes a Trump slump.

If the stock prices rise

And stocks go to new highs,

It may well be seen as a Trump trump.

