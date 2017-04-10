Linda Faye FormyDuval Pope, 68, died Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Graham FormyDuval and Clara Mae Hickman FormyDuval and was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Pope Sr.
She was a member of Hallsboro Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at McKenzie Mortuary in Whiteville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Lake Waccamaw Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Vivien A. Riggle of Surf City and Nadine P. Cain of Clarkton; three sons, Steven H. Riggle of Chicago, Ill., James E. “Jimmy” Pope Jr. of Hallsboro and William H.Pope Sr. of Penescolia, Fla.; one sister, Shirley FormyDuval of Hallsboro; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.