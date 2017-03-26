Linda Jean Jacobs, 70, died Friday, March 24, 2017 at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Supply. Born Sept. 26, 1946 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Dupree Joseph and Myrtle Jane Singletary Jacobs.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Dulah Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 26 one hour prior to the service at the church. Inman Ward Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by three sisters, Faye Nealey of Hamer, S.C., Evette (Jim) Kirby and Debbie (Bobby) Kirby, both of Holden Beach; one niece, Kendra Nealey of Tabor City; one nephew, Bryan Nealey of Calabash; one grand niece, Isabelle Jones; and one grand nephew, Austin Jones.

