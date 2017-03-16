Linda Kaye Gore, 66, died Monday, March 13, 2017 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville. She was the daughter of the late Elwood Gore and Virginia Ethleen Gore and was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Gore.
She was a member of Gores Chapel Church.
Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March, 18 in the McKenzie Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Tommy Simmons officiating.
Survivors include one daughter, Tonya Reeder of Jacksonville, Fla.and two sisters, Hilda Faye Land of Orange Park, Fla. and Glenda Gayle Whiteside of Chadbourn.
