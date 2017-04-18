Lisa Renee Soles, 45, died Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. Born Oct. 31, 1971 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of Tex and Peggy Cribb Housand.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Inman Ward Funeral Home.Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Mitchell Soles Cemetery.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Michael Lynn Soles of Tabor City; two sons, Michael Lynn Soles Jr. and Wilson Oscar Soles, both of Tabor City; one daughter, Tuesday Renee Ivey of Tabor City; one sister, Christine Nichole Fowler of Tabor City; and one grandchild of Tabor City.