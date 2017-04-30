Livyan (Lib) Williamson, 80, died April 29, 2017 at his home after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 18, 1937 in Columbus County, the son of the late Wright and Minnie Orgie Williamson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Williamson and J.D. Williamson; and one sister, Bernice Little.

Visitation will be held from 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Meares Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday May 2 at the funeral home in Fair Bluff. Burial will be in Powell Cemetery in Fair Bluff.

He is survived by one daughter, Carol Williamson of Burlington; one son, Andrew Williamson of Whiteville; three brothers, Wayne Williamson of Fair Bluff, Jimmy Williamson and Cecil Williamson, both of Cerro Gordo; and three sisters, Irene Ward of Chadbourn, Betty Treat of Indian Trail and Gayle Pierce of Hallsboro.