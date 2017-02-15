Lloyd Cameron “Cam” Ray, 86, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was born March 3, 1930, the son of the late Lloyd R. Ray and Lillie Smith Ray and was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Ray, Homer Ray and Dick Ray.

He was a member of Hallsboro United Methodist Church.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the chapel of McKenzie Mortuary with Rev. C.B. Owens officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the mortuary prior to the service. Burial will be in Flynn Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers will be Eric Ray, Glenn Ray, Chris Ray, Michael Ray, Alford Bullock and Ricky Brummitt.

Survivors include one brother, Carl Ray of Hallsboro; one sister, Mildred Ray Smith of Florence, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.