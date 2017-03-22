Lois Batten Blakley, 94, passed away Monday March 20, 2017 at Clapp’s Assisted Living.

Mrs. Blakley was born Sept. 9, 1922 in Columbus County to John Batten and Fannie Worrell Batten. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest Clifford Blakley; and nine brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Blakley was a life long member of Pleasant Garden Baptist Church where she sang in the Senior Choir.

A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held Saturday, March 25 at Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service and at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church following the service.

She is survived by her children, Fred Clifford Blakley (Cathy), Dexter Evan Blakley (Donna), LaDonna Yoza (Francis), Timothy Ernest “Tim” Blakley; one stepson, John Blakley; her sister, Thetus Sessions; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, 1415 Neelley Road, Pleasant Garden, N.C. 27313, Hospice & Palliative Care, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, N.C. 27405, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2605 South Elm-Eugene Street, Greensboro, N.C. 27406 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

