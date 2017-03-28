Lois Watts Worrell, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Palm Bay, Fla. She was born in Lumberton. Lois was predeceased by her two youngest sons, Charles A. Simmons Jr and Lynn B. Simmons; and one daughter, Vicki Watts.
She was an owner of Circle Drive-In in Whiteville.
Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home, 1010 Palmetto Ave., Melbourne, Fla. 32901 handled the arrangements.
She is survived by three sons, Lawson (Virginia) Watts of Melbourne Beach, Fla., Ronald (Gail) Watts of Raleigh, Marty (Ellen) Watts of Wilmington; three daughters, Brittin Randolph of Wilmington, Theresa Volkov of Richmond Heights, Ohio, Nancy (Bob) Timmis of Wilmington; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Lois Watts Worrell
