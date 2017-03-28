Lois Watts Worrell

Limericks by Bob Aldrich We watch the springtime pollen count rise

On the breezes the pine pollen flies.

With sight irritation

Our lakeside location

Is now known as a site for sore eyes.

When partisan views don’t get traction

All the pols have the same reaction.

With false claims and fake news

Party hacks start to use

All their weapons of mass distraction.

Collegians should have introductions

To personal finance instructions

Money rules they must heed

Finance classes would lead

To student loan default reductions

