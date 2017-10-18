London Cass Carter Jr. (better known as L.C., The Man, The Legend) died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born in his family home in Evergreen Feb. 11, 1942. He was the son of the late Edna Juanita Thompson Carter and London Cass Carter Sr. and was preceded in death by his previous wife, Miriam Martinez Carter.

He graduated High School in El Cerrito, Calif.

For 17 years L.C. “Rebel” worked in the construction industry for Ironworkers Union 377, later becoming superintendent. He laid iron from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco to the great telescope at the McDonald Observatory in Texas – there are too many projects to list.

L.C. returned home to fulfill his childhood dream to take over the family farm. He took it to greater heights– from farming 100 acres of tobacco to producing 6,000 hogs a quarter. Known as one of the hardest workers in Columbus County, and for helping to raise many young people in the community.

Through farming he taught kids common sense, hard work, blood sweat and tears, giving them heart and drive to become true professionals. He was always there to lend a helping hand and could fix anything and make anything run.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the funeral home with Rev. Warren Hill officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Benton Carter of the home; one daughter, Sandra Carter (Chere Rene Chete) of Evergreen; one son, Stephen B. Carter (Carol Lyn Carter) of Ararat; one step-daughter, Jeffrilyn Benton Stephens of Cerro Gordo; five siblings, Spurgeon Elijah Carter (preceded), Shirley Rose Carter of Bladenboro, Simie Faye Mills of Redding, Calif., Shelby Jean Hodge of Lumberton and Sarah Vann Nobles of Evergreen; three grandchildren, Jessica Gay (Matt), Jennifer Williams (Matt) and Dillon Carter; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Gay and Weston Gay.