Lonnie Harold “J.B” Dew, 88, died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. He was born in Columbus County, the son of the late Lonnie Jackson Dew and Bertha Barefoot Dew. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Clayton Dew; and one sister, Edna Dew Carter.

Mr. Dew was a retired eletrician.

He formerly served in the N.C. National Guard.



He was a member of Honey Hill Baptist Church in Hallsboro.

His family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. His funeral service was conducted Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Troy Little officiating. Burial was in Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park.

He is survived by one son, Gary Dew of Peekskill, N.Y.; one daughter, Deborah Rorie of Supply; one brother, Junior Dew of Hallsboro; two sisters, Gladys Dew Ward and Geneva Dew Perry, both of Hallsboro; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, direct memorial contributions to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.