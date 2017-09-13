Mrs. Lorena Hardee Fowler, 89, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at her home. Born Feb. 25, 1928 in Horry County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Henry Monroe Hardee and Hettie Dozier Hardee and the widow of Alvard Russell Fowler.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers, Woodrow Hardee, Crance Hardee, Arthur Hardee, Huger Hardee; and one sister, Vivian Singletary.

Ms. Lorena, as she was often called, was a devout Christian. She loved flowers and being outside in her yard. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Those who knew her were touched by her humble kindness and generosity towards others. She was a gentle woman with great virtue and strength.

Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Greg Fowler (Shirley) of Ft. Payne, Ala. and Kevin Fowler of Florence; three grandchildren, Jonathan Fowler (Gena) of Ft. Payne, Ala., Parker Fowler (Lauren) of Nashville, Tenn., Jordan Humphries (Chad) of Oxford Ala., four great-grandchildren, Ella Fowler and Nolan Fowler, both of Ft. Payne Ala., Camilla Humphries and Macray Humphries, both of Oxford, Ala.; and a special friend, Rhonda McLellan of Florence, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2990 Pamplico Hwy., Florence, S.C. 29505.

