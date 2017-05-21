Lorie Futrell Croom

Lorie Futrell Croom, 52, died  Thursday, May, 18, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Roger Phillip Futrell and Linda Delores Chapman Turner.

She attended Calvary Church in Bladenboro.

A funeral service will held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 22 in the chapel of McKenzie Mortuary.              

Survivors  include two sons, Joseph A. Leash of Wilmington and Ryan G. Bass of Whiteville; four sisters, Lisa F. White, Kathy L. Futrell and Summer F. Hammond, all of Whiteville and Belinda F. King of Ocean Isle Beach; one brother,   Roger P. Futrell Jr. of Mass.; and three grandchildren.