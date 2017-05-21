Lorie Futrell Croom, 52, died Thursday, May, 18, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Roger Phillip Futrell and Linda Delores Chapman Turner.

She attended Calvary Church in Bladenboro.

A funeral service will held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 22 in the chapel of McKenzie Mortuary.

Survivors include two sons, Joseph A. Leash of Wilmington and Ryan G. Bass of Whiteville; four sisters, Lisa F. White, Kathy L. Futrell and Summer F. Hammond, all of Whiteville and Belinda F. King of Ocean Isle Beach; one brother, Roger P. Futrell Jr. of Mass.; and three grandchildren.