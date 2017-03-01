Lorrell Denise Demery, 55, formerly of Bolton, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at The New Townsend Temple Ministries, 273 Smith Lane, Bolton, with Elder Shawn Maynor officiating. Viewing will be held from 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Saturday, March 4 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. Burial will be in Welches Creek Cemetery.

Surviving are her son, Paris Demery of Bolton; and two sisters, Rhonda Demery and Laverne Demery, both of Pennsylvania, Pa.