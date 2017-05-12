Louise Buffkin, 85, died Friday, May 12, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born Aug. 25, 1931 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Eula Mae Cooper and the widow of Odom Buffkin. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Beatrice Nelson and Willidean Hawes; one brother, James Cooper; and a son, Bobby Buffkin.

Visitation will be held from 2-2:45 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Gapway Baptist Church in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 15 at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Meares Funeral Home of Fair Bluff is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by one daughter, Wanda B. Cox of Tabor City; one brother, Waldo “Buddy” Cooper of Loris, S.C.; one granddaughter, Angela (Brenden) Jones of Tabor City; one grandson, Dwight Cox of Conway, S.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Savannah-Grace Jones and Ella Brynn Jones.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.