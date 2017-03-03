Lucille Bertha Boyd, 86, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.

She was the daughter of the late James Graden and Beulah Graham Boyd. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Catherine B. Causey, Lilia B. Hardee and Jessie Mae Webster.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Loris where she sang in the choir and served in various other capacities within the church. She attended Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C. and for many years she served as a leader in the Brownies and Girl Scouts. Most importantly she devoted her life to being a caregiver for her parents and her siblings.

Lucille had a special place in her heart for animals and loved caring for Cathy’s fur babies.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at Twin City Memorial Gardens in Loris, with Rev. C.F. McDowell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 5 (one hour prior to the service) at the cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory her twin sister, Mary Louise Boyd of the home; and a niece, Cathy E. Causey; and other nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.