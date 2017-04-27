Lula M. Webb, 71, beloved pastor of The New Townsend Temple Ministries of Bolton, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mouda Brown Freeman.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at The New Townsend Temple Ministries. A homegoing celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the ministry.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd E. Webb; two sons, Arnold Gregory Freeman and Derrick Webb; five daughters, Terri Best, Daphne Freeman, Felicia Leak, Ginger Williamson and Wendy E. Daniels; two brothers, Jerry L. Freeman, Thomas Alston; five sisters: Arthur Patsy Kelly, Christine Freeman, Annie Bell Smith, Louise Diggs, Jean Young; one granddaughter and four grandsons.

The family will receive friends and family at 57 Glendale Road, Bolton.