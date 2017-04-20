Luther Elton Price, 85, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was the son of the late John Luther Price and Magdalene Batten Price. He worked as a lumber inspector with World Wood Corp. in Kinston and worked with Lowes in Whiteville for more than 10 years. He attended Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at McKenzie Mortuary. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday April 21 in the mortuary chapel with Dr. Tommy Bryson Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Batten Cemetery.

He left behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Wilma Todd Price of the home; one son, Elton Freddie Price (Angela) of Whiteville; one brother, Thomas Price of Whiteville; two sisters, Virginia Price Pierce of Raleigh and Patsy Price Whitehurst of Vanceboro; five grandchildren; two special grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Original Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Wayne Vickers, 2599 Old Wilmington Road, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.