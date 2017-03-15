Lynda Williams Dunn, 56, died Monday, March 13, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was born in Columbus County, the daughter of Fitzhugh Williams and the late Betty Gale Hood.

She was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church of Lake Waccamaw and worked as a daycare provider for Trinity Baptist Church for more than 16 years.

The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Trinity Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Terry Green officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery at Lake Waccamaw. McKenzie Mortuary of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include two daughters, Tabitha Kern of Lake Waccamaw, Amanda Dorsch of Hallsboro; her father, Fitzhugh Williams of Delco; one brother, Ivan Williams of Delco; and five grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Union Chapel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 261, Lake Waccamaw, N.C. 28450.