Mabel Lee Brooks Lawrence, 64, died Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the Brunswick-Waccamaw Baptist Headquarters, 600 Pinelog Road, Whiteville, with Pastor Cathy S. Moore officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Wednesday, April 19 following the service at the headquarters. Burial will be in Chatman Cemetery.
Surviving are her daughters, Monisha Brooks of Nakina and Danielle Lawrence of Newport News, Va.; one sister, Wanda Brooks of Nakina; and four brothers, Robert Lee Brooks of Columbia, S.C., Jesse D. Brooks and Al George Smith, both of Nakina and Austin G. Smith of Lanham, Md.
Mabel Lee Brooks Lawrence
