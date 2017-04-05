Mack Norman Gore, 88, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at his home. He was 88. He was born Aug. 3, 1928 in Tabor City. He was preceded in death by his father, Mack Dennis Gore and mother Docia Lee (Squires) Gore; baby sister, Clara Bowe Gore; sister, Elizabeth Pearlene Milligan; brother, William Earl Gore; and his wife, Ingeborg Antonia (Barr) Gore.

He served his country in the Merchant Marines.

He was a retired truck driver from Roadway Express.

A funeral service is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary in Maynardville, Tenn., with Rev. Glenn Beeler officiating. The family will receive friends during two hours preceding the service in the funeral home, and to gather there again at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6 for a procession to Wyrick Cemetery for burial at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his wife of more than 68 years, Margaret Ellaree (Atkins) Gore; two daughters, Linda Gore Akin and Kathy Gore Satterfield; two sons, Dennis Norman Gore and Douglas Gore; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.