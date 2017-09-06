Mae Hayes Register, 80, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 at her residence. She was born Sept. 17, 1936 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Neal Hayes and Martha Jane Bailey Hayes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood Register Sr.; one son, Linwood Register Jr.; three brothers, Leon Hayes, Alex Hayes and Joe Hayes; and two sisters, Eloise Dale and Louise Callihan.

She was previously employed with Dupont in Leland for 10 years and Garst Drapery in Wilmington.

She was a member of the Leland First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Chip Hannah officaiting. Burial will be in Columbus Memorial Park Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Rackley of Rocky Point, Katherine Piner of Wallace, Sylvia Sawyer of Hampsted; one son, Eric Register of Leland; eight grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.