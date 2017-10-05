Maliyah Navaeh Parker, infant, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 in Lewis Cemetery in Bladenboro with Rev. Oneil Parker officiating. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements. She is survived by her mother, Briana Parker of Bladenboro; maternal grandparents, Kevin Parker of Lumberton and Becky Parker of Bladenboro; great-grandfather, William Parker of Elizabethtown; and great-grandmother, Norma Barton of Lumberton.

NR Boost