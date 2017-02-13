Marco Antonio Mendoza Diaz, 40, of Whiteville, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. He was born March 17, 1976 in Honduras, the son of Elpidio Mendoza Diaz and Maria Ana Diaz.

His family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Peacock Funeral Home. Burial will be in his native country of Honduras.

He is survived by his parents; two sons, Roman Joel Mendoza and Ever Cristian Mendoza of Silver Springs, Md.; four brothers Atilio Mendoza and Melvin Mendoza Diaz, both of Silver Springs, Md., Rigoberto Mendoza Diaz and Mardoél Mendoza, both of LaEsperanza, Honduras; three sisters, Maria Neli Mendoza of Silver Springs, Md., Maria Gloria Mendoza and Maria Alilian Mendoza.