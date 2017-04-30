Margaret Ann Powers, 81, died Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Shoreland Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Pink and Emma Nobles Powers. She was also preceded in death by two siblings, Don W. Powers and Reba P. Tesh.

A graveside will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 at China Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Fairfax officiating. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is handling the arrngements.

She is survived by an aunt, Ella Nobles of Chadbourn.