Margaret Ann Smoak Sellers, 78, formerly of Evergreen, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 at Autumn Care of Shallotte. She was the daughter of the late Edna Mae Nance Pullin and Rufus Gene Smoak and the widow of Jack Sellers. She was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Agnes Smoak.

She was employed by Ramsey Chevrolet and later by Askew Chevrolet in Chadbourn for 30 years prior to her retirement in 2001.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Williamsons Crossroads Baptist Church with Revs. Jim Lamb and Randolph Smith officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by one son Ricky E. Buffkin of Chadbourn; one daughter, Amy D. Buffkin of Jacksonville, Fla.; three siblings, Edward Joe Smoak of Jacksonville, Fla., Gene Smoak of South Carolina and Lucinda S. Williamson of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.