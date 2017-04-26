Margaret Evans McKeithan Pigford died Tuesday, April 25, 2017 just shy of her 91st birthday after a long illness. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Riley Evans; and one sister, Betsy Dorton.

She was a native of Bladen County and was one of 10 children born to J.Clyde Evans and Fannie Kelly Evans. When their mother died at a young age, she became a “surrogate” mother for the other siblings.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bladenboro where she was active in WMU and the Mary Ida Bridger Sunday school class. She was active in the Reader’s Guild Book Club and the Bladenboro Garden Club. She was a cofounder of the Bladenboro Christmas Parade, co-chairing the parade for a number of years. After retiring from Waccamaw Bank, she traveled with her family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29 at First Baptist Church in Bladenboro followed by a memorial service at noon.

She is survived by four brothers, Edgar Evans of Bladenboro, Alva Evans of Mt. Gilead, Johnnie Evans of Morrisville and Jasper Evans of Mooresville; two sisters, Doris Danella of Wilmington and Nancy Watson of Fuquay Varina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Bladenboro Building Fund, P.O. Box 176, Bladenboro, NC 28320 or Liberty Home Care & Hospice, 46 McNeil Plaza, Whiteville, NC 28472.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to West Bladen Assisted Living and its staff for their excellent care for Margaret.