Margaret Vivian Benton Jones, 81, of Moore, went to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at White Oak Estates in Spartanburg, S.C. Born May 27, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Hallie and Nana Purvis Benton of Columbus County, N.C.

She was predeceased by one sister, Geraline Connor of Fair Bluff; and three brothers, Lionel Benton of Darlington, S.C., Charles Benton of Norfolk, Va. and Ray Benton of Lumberton.

Margaret was a graduate of Cerro Gordo High School, where she was crowned beauty queen. While her children were young, she returned to school to pursue a degree in education. After receiving an Associate’s Degree from Spartanburg Methodist College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Converse College, she received her Master’s in Education from the University of S.C. Margaret also earned her 30 hours above her Master’s in school administration. Because of her love of teaching children, she chose to remain in the classroom instead of pursuing the role of a school administrator. She taught for 23 years in Spartanburg School District Six as a teacher at Blackstock and Roebuck Elementary Schools.

Following her retirement in 1996, Margaret was an active school volunteer and tutor at Anderson Mill and Roebuck Elementary Schools. She had a passion for teaching science, and on many occasions judged school science fairs. One of her favorite activities was collecting fossils during the family’s annual vacation at her happy place, Edisto Beach, and sharing them with students.

She was a member of Spartanburg First Baptist Church, where she was an active member of Al Clark’s Sunday School Class. In addition, she was a member of the Alpha Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She also enjoyed participating in the activities of the Twin Lakes Women’s Club.

Margaret had many talents, one of which was her ability as a master seamstress. She also enjoyed gardening and collecting antique jewelry. However, she felt her greatest accomplishment in life was raising two children of whom she was very proud.

Visitation for Margaret will be held from 2:15-3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, S.C 29307. A celebration service honoring her life will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel. Revs. Dr. Donald J. Wilton and Sal Barone will officiate the ceremony, followed by a graveside committal service in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29307.

The family is at the home in Moore, S.C.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles Victor Jones, whom she met when his father became minister of her home church, Porter Swamp Baptist Church. She is also survived by her children, David Charles Jones of Moore, Vicki Jones Bishop (Brent) and granddaughter, Chloe Elise Bishop of Roebuck. Survivors also include her brother, Wayne Benton of Fair Bluff.

The Jones family would like to extend special thanks to the entire staff and skilled nursing department at White Oak Estates on Webber Road for their loving care and treatment during the past six years of Margaret’s declining health.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Encouraging Word Ministry at First Baptist Church Spartanburg, P.O. Box 2110, Spartanburg, S.C., 29304, http://www.theencouragingword.org/memorial-honorarium-gifts; or the Emily L. Martin Incentive Grant for future educators, c/o Alpha Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Dianne Earle, Treasurer, 420 Grand Oak Way, Moore, S.C., 29369.

