Marian Mildred Truszkiewicz, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. She was born Feb. 14, 1938 in Muskoka, Canada, the daughter of the late Henry and Annie White and the widow of William Truszkiewicz. She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Audrey Dunbar and Jean Fleck; and her son, Richard Truszkiewicz.

She retired from 30 years of nursing, which was her vocation and not just an occupation. In her remaining years she dedicated her life to serve others and to serve Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Living Word Church in Chadbourn with Pastor Ron Fields officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Theresa Fields of Whiteville; one brother, Sidney White of Canada; three granddaughters, Jessica Menzie of Canada, Allyssa Fields, Rebecca Fields, both of Whiteville; one great grandson, Richard Menzie; and many nieces and nephews of Canada.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Care and Share of Chadbourn.