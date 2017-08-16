Marion Louise Watson Sellers, 72, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. She was the daughter of the late Zilthia Benton Watson and Maco Watson. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Bernice Watson Garner, Annie Lou Watson Byrd, Douglas Watson, Coolidge Watson and Preston Watson.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Barton officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by three children, Michael Earl Watson of Goose Creek, S.C., Johnny Watson of Clarendon and Sherry Lynn Sellers of Evergreen; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.