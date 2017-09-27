Marjorie Smith Floyd, 56, died Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at McLeod Loris Hospital, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Lacy Mose Smith and Winnie Grace Downer Smith. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at Green Acres House of Miracles, 439 Pine Circle Drive with Rev. Thomas Nelson officiating. Viewing will be held Sunday, Oct. 1 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. Burial will be in Flag Patch Cemetery. A service of Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville. Surviving are two daughters, Tonya Smith and Margie Floyd, both of Tabor City; two sons, McArthur Floyd of Conway, S.C. and Lacy Floyd of Clarendon; two sisters, Mary Liza Bryant and Betty Bryant, both of Tabor City; and six brothers, Lacy Smith, Johnny Lee Smith, Frank Smith, Jim Smith, Henry Smith, and David Smith of Tabor City.

