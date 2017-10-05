Mark Daniel Nayle, 66, died Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw. Born Sept. 22, 1951 in Davidson County, he was the son of the late James Madison Nayle and Violet Louise Hartly Nayle and the widower of Sherry Watts Nayle. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one son, Patrick Dewayne Nayle; and one brother, William McAbee.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 in the Myrtle Green Cemetery. Inman Ward Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by one son, Jason Christian Nayle of Lexington; one daughter, Jamie Danielle Nayle; one sister, Carol Martin of Lexington; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.