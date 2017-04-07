Mrs. Marlene Williamson Jenkins Meares, 85, departed this life Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville.

She was born in Bladen County, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1931, the daughter of the late Wilson and Lula Edwards Williamson. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Wayne Jenkins; one brother, Clyde Williamson; two sisters, Elsie Butler and Mary Frances Williamson; and her husbands, Norlie Deames Meares and Albert Rudolph Jenkins.

Mrs. Meares was a member of Hinson’s Crossroads Baptist Church.

The family received friends Thursday, April 6 at the Meares Funeral Home in Fair Bluff. Final rites will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Hinson’s Crossroads Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Meares Cemetery, Fair Bluff.

Surviving are two sons, James A. (Darlene) Jenkins of Fair Bluff and Terry A. (Frances) Jenkins of Latta, S.C.; three daughters, Martha (Mitchell) Grainger of Tabor City, Vickie Owens of Fair Bluff and Rhonda (Van) Johnson of Dillon, S.C.; one brother, Leroy Williamson of Evergreen; two sisters, Margaret Barnes of Orrum and Emma Bowen of Evergreen; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.