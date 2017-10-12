Marvin Dale Tyson, 49, formerly of Whiteville, died Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. He was born in Columbus County, the son of the late Marvin Tyson and Reba Gause Tyson. The family received friends Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. His service was conducted Wednesday, Oct. 11 in Peacock’s Chapel. Burial was in Smith Cemetery in Ash. He is survived by his wife, Betty Tyson; one daughter, Abigail Floyd of Cerro Gordo; one son, Marvin Lewis Tyson of the home; two half-brothers, Jimmy Gibson and Johnny Gibson; two half-sisters, Lois Ann Register and Brenda Wilson.

