Mary Anne Davis, 66, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Brady and Mary Jan Wright; and one brother, Dennis Wright.
The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Mary is survived by one brother, Lonnie Wright of Bladenboro; and four sisters, Eva W. Edwards and Jeanette Vaughn, both of Bladenboro, Ann Galant of Charlotte and Ina Lee of New Bern.
Mary Anne Davis
Mary Anne Davis, 66, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Brady and Mary Jan Wright; and one brother, Dennis Wright.