Mary Anne Davis

by The News Reporter

reported 5 hours ago

Mary Anne Davis, 66, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Brady and Mary Jan Wright; and one brother, Dennis Wright.
The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Mary is survived by one brother, Lonnie Wright of Bladenboro; and four sisters,  Eva W. Edwards and Jeanette Vaughn, both of Bladenboro, Ann Galant of Charlotte and Ina Lee of New Bern.