Mary Audrey Adams, 83, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, after several years of declining health. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wyatt Adams and Ruth Johnson Adams, as well as her brothers, Adrian Adams and Roy Adams.

She was born and raised on her family’s farm outside of Elizabethtown. She was a lifelong member of Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for more than 40 years.

She worked in the business office of Bladen County Hospital and later with the North Carolina Petroleum Marketers Association in Raleigh. During her retirement, she helped run her son’s architectural office, and worked with her niece and nephew in their drugstores in Wake County.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church with visitation immediately after the service. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by her son, Christopher G. Adams of Elizabethtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church.