Mary Carlton Taylor, 63, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lessie Carlton; five brothers: Lonnie, Carlton, Kenny Carlton, Harold Glen Carlton, Raymond Jeffrey Carlton and Edisel Franklin Carlton; and two sisters, Joyce Lucille Carlton and Joyce Maxime Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery in Lumberton.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Taylor of the home; children, Michael Carlton of Lumberton, Lisa Turbeville of Clarkton, Ivy Taylor and Christy Ezzell, both of Bladenboro and Billy Taylor II of Dublin; two sisters, Suzanne Hales and Joanne Gaddis; three brothers, Bobby Carlton, Roger Carlton and Rowland Carlton; and 10 grandchildren.
