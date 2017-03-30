Mary Elizabeth Hilbourn-Nobles, 81, died Tuesday March 28, 2017. She was born Feb. 11, 1936 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Gumrey Hilbourn of Henson’s Crossroads. She was married to the late Clyde Nobles Sr. of Fair Bluff.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date.

She is survived by Mattie Nobles of Little River, S.C., Pete Nobles and Kelly Boswell, both of Fair Bluff, Bille Jean Nobles, Chloe Sagendorph, Meagan Sagendorph and Capers Nobles, all of Hendersonville, Ted Nobles and Katie Williams, as well as their children, Sydney and Lillian Nobles and Nathan Williams, all of Wilmington.