LORIS, S.C. — Mrs. Mary Ellen Fowler Sarvis, 101, of the Dogwood Hill community passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home Saturday, May 20, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. Born September 14, 1915 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Mattie Fowler of Tabor City and the widow of Dock Sarvis. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Mitchell Sarvis; one sister, Martha Boswell; and one brother, Zeb Fowler.

Mrs. Sarvis was a homemaker and was the oldest member of Dogwood Hill Baptist Church. She rocked many babies at the Tabor City Baptist Daycare, but she will be most remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday May 22 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday May 23 at Twin City Memorial Gardens in Loris, S.C. with Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Pearl Goff and husband, Tom of Loris, S.C.; granddaughters, Tonyua Herring and husband, Ron, and Kendra Sarvis Rowell, both of Tabor City; grandsons, Kim Goff and wife, Lacha, of Loris, S.C. and Mark Sarvis of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; seven great-grandchildren, Luke Herring, Taylor, Colin, Emma and Gia Sarvis, Jaylan and Jai Rowell. Her favorite memories were times spent with Kim and Luke.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to Wendy Rouse, Elsie Hodge and all the nursing staff at McLeod Hospice in Little River.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road, Loris, S.C. 29569 or McLeod Hospice, 4000 Hwy. 9 East, Little River, S.C. 29501.