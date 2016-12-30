Mrs. Mary Grace Parker Nobles, 77, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. Born Feb. 1, 1939 in Robeson County, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Florence Watkins Parker and the widow of David Junior Nobles.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Alvie Parker, Vincent Parker, Corbett Parker, Coleman Parker, Olin D. Parker, Lonnie James Parker; and one sister, Myrtle Parker Smith.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Inman Ward Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Gayle Nobles of Tabor City; one brother, Rudy Parker of Hillsboro; one sister, Ellen Zelasko of Baltimore, Md.; two grandchildren, Tena Gray, Jody Gray; one great-grandchild, McKenzie “Little Buddy” Hobbs; and two step great-grandchildren, Arianna Gundersen and Avril Gundersen.

A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.