Mary Lois Lewis Martin, 101, went to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville.

Mrs. Martin was born in 1916 in Robeson County, the daughter of the late Thomas Colon and Lula Jernigan Lewis. She was married to Allyn Carlyle Maultsby in 1939, who preceded her in death in 1960. She later married Emery Martin, who passed away in 1986.

She was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Carlyle Maultsby; two step-sons, Charles Kilmer Martin and Charles Rabon Martin; four siblings, Robert C. Lewis, Sadie L. Armstrong, Check Lewis and Elmer Lewis; and a daughter-in-law, Betty Elixson Maultsby.

Mrs. Martin was a retired beautician, an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Whiteville; she received an honorary Life Membership in the Women of the Church; she was also a member of Chadbourn Extension Club and the Tabor City Bridge Club.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Kerry Peeler officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 (one hour prior to the service) at the church. Interment will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is handling the arrangements.



She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth McLean Mallernee (Gregory) of Cumming, Ga.; one son, James R. Maultsby (Colleen) of Woodstock, Ga.; one step-daughter, Ruth M. Victor (Walter) of Dawsonville, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Clara H. Martin of St. Petersburg, Fla.; one sister, Ida L. Johnson of Clinton; a sister-in-law, Jean Lewis of Albany, Ga.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 307 S. Franklin Street, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.