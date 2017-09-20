Mary Lou Simmons Sullivan Ward, 83, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. She passed peacefully at her home in Sunset Beach, with her family by her. Mary Lou was born April 11, 1934, to the late Robert Priest and Frances (Fannie) Simmons in Ash. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Vander Sullivan; one daughter, Juanita Ward; three sisters, Annie May Babson, Mortie Lee Baldwin and Cornelia (Tea) Britt; one grandson; and one great-granddaughter.

She married Larry Dillion Ward Jan. 15, 1965 and they enjoyed more than 53 years of marriage.

She loved to fish and garden. She also enjoyed playing video games and her grandchildren loved that about her. She played piano, guitar and accordion and sang beautifully. For many years, Mary Lou was a Bible school teacher and she was passionate about the study of God’s word. She was mom to four children, grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, but numerous others called her “mom” or “grandma.” Her greatest delight was to be surrounded by her family.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 20 at the Lighthouse Mission Church in Calabash. Burial will be in Whispering Pines Cemetery in Calabash. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service in the church. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Ward; two sons, Bobby Sullivan of Calabash and Danny Sullivan and wife, Lynn, of Sunset Beach; two daughters, Mary Ellen Ward and husband, Glenn, of Whiteville and Marilyn Causey and husband, Patrick, of Ocean Isle Beach.