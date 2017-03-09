Mary Lucille Monroe Smith, 91, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Premier Living in Lake Waccamaw. Born Sept. 28, 1925 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Osley Jacobs Monroe and the widow of Leo Franklin Smith Sr. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Terry Franklin Smith, Franklin Lavon Smith; one daughter, Brenda Smith; three brothers; one sister; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Dulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Smith and Leo Smith Jr., both of Tabor City, Paul Smith of Calabash; one daughter, Patricia Fowler of Tabor City; three brothers, Bill Monroe and Roy Monroe, both of Charlotte, Joe Monroe of West End; six sisters, Lottie Chappell of Georgia, Margaret Thomas of Raleigh, Hester Combs of Aberdeen, Edna Voncanon of West End, Pat Perry of Southern Pines, Jean Harris of Raleigh; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.