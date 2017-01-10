Mrs. Mary Murray, 98, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at her home after an illness. Mrs. Murray was born in Robeson County, the daughter of the late Pete and Cora Bass Gray.

Mrs. Murray was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Murray; two grandsons; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Cooke Funeral Home in Lake View. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at First Baptist Church of Lake View, with interment following at Lake View Perpetual Cemetery.

Mrs. Murray is survived by two sons, Jack Murray of Lumberton and Horace Murray (Teresa) of Lake View; three daughters, Betty Strickland of Cerro Gordo, Katie Johnson (Boyd) of Mullins, S.C. and Ernestine Strickland (Andy) of Nichols, S.C.; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.