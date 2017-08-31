Matthew McKenzie Corey Long, 35, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. He was preceded in death by a maternal great-grandfather, Floyd Horne; and paternal great-grandparents, Kathleen Benton Watkins and Sam Watkins.

Upon his graduation from West Columbus High School, Matthew pursued a lifelong career in diesel mechanics and trained under Steve Glaesner at Steve’s Garage in Chadbourn.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at the funeral home with Revs. David Crumpler and C.F. McDowell officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by two daughters, Izabella Leanna Long and Madison McKenzie Long, both of Florence, S.C.; his parents, Vicky W. and Dennis J. Long of Chadbourn; a brother; Christopher Delane Long of Chadbourn; maternal grandparents, Elouise Horne Watkins and Sammy Delane Watkins of Chadbourn; maternal great-grandmother, Inez Lambert Horne of Chadbourn; paternal grandparents, Myrtle Anzie Duncan Hammonds of Whiteville and Jason Thomas Long of Shallotte.