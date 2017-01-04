Mavis Louise McPherson High went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. Born in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest McPherson and Dollie Mae Garrell McPherson. She was the widow of Luther Kenneth High. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Wilbur McPherson, Elbert McPherson, Robert McPherson and Jerome McPherson.

She graduated from Williams Township School and Troutman Beauty School in Wilmington. She worked for Modern Beauty Shop for 10 years before she opened her own shop, The Fiesta Salon in 1969. She operated that salon until 2007. Mavis also started as a carrier for The News Reporter in 1982. In 1984 she started to work in the insertion department part-time and eventually became fulltime until 2013.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Beaverdam Original Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Buddy Seay officiating. Interment will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, James Bryan High, Kenneth Bradley High (Shelley) of Evergreen and Christopher Brent High of Whiteville; one sister, Linda Faye Watts (Homer) of Thomasville; two sisters-in-law, Deborah Baldwin McPherson of Whiteville and Janice Duncan McPherson of Clarendon; one grandson, Caleb High; and three granddaughters, Lily High, McKenly High and Haley High.

